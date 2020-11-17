The first minister has said that level 4 restrictions for the west of Scotland will be lifted on 11 December.

Nicola Sturgeon was speaking as she confirmed that 11 council areas are moving into Scotland's highest tier of lockdown from Friday.

The councils involved are Glasgow, Renfrewshire, East Renfrewshire, East Dunbartonshire, West Dunbartonshire, North Lanarkshire, South Lanarkshire, East Ayrshire, South Ayrshire, Stirling and West Lothian.

Ms Sturgeon said that the move to level 4 was intended to be "short and sharp" to have an impact ahead of Christmas.