Keegan, 15, spends his Friday afternoons delivering fish and chips to the people of Golspie.

Since March, he has volunteered for a project in the Sutherland village that ensures a weekly delivery of fish and chips to the elderly people who have not had their usual lunch club to go to because of Covid.

For some of the residents, Keegan is the only person they will see every week - so he makes sure to have a quick chat on the doorsteps.