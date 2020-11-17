'Lockdown hit and my life was turned upside down'

A mother-of-two has described the mental health toll of fighting anorexia in a time of Covid.

Abigail Reynolds was discharged from hospital in February but lockdown threw her home recovery plans into chaos.

One expert believes about a third of the adult population is now displaying the kind of serious symptoms that could characterise a psychiatric illness.

The Royal College of Psychiatrists in Scotland (RCPsych) has warned of a "mental health emergency", with a recent survey suggesting four in 10 Scots believe they will experience mental health problems in the future.

