Gordon Howat was among thousands of Tartan Army foot soldiers who travelled to France for the 1998 World Cup - the last time the men's team took part in a major tournament.

But 22 years later he was the only Scotland supporter in the Rajko Mitic stadium as victory over Serbia saw the national side book its place in next year's European Championships.

Mr Howat, from Helensburgh in Argyll and Bute, has been a pitch consultant for Red Star Belgrade - who play in the stadium - since 2017.

He joked: "Sometimes you have to call in a favour and arrange a visit at the right time."

Mr Howat was spotted in the main stand with his saltire by BBC Scotland sports news correspondent Chris McLaughlin before the match.

They met up again on Friday morning to reflect on an unforgettable night.