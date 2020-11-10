The first minister says a sharp rise in Covid case numbers has driven the decision to increase restrictions in three areas.

During the weekly review of levels in Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon announced that Angus, Fife and Perth and Kinross would be moving up from Level 2 to Level 3 from Friday.

Ms Sturgeon said that while the Level 3 indicators had not quite been met in these council areas, the advice was that Level 2 restrictions might not be enough to slow down a "sharply rising trajectory" of coronavirus cases.

Level 3 restrictions include a 6pm curfew for cafes, pubs and restaurants - with no alcohol sales - and the closure of leisure and entertainment venues.