Doorstep silence for Remembrance Sunday
Thousands of people are expected to observe a two-minute silence on their doorsteps as Remembrance Sunday events across Scotland are cancelled.
Traditional community remembrance parades have been called off due to coronavirus restrictions.
And for the first time the public will not be allowed to attend the national service of remembrance in Edinburgh.
The scaled-back, socially-distanced event will be at the Scottish National War Memorial in Edinburgh Castle.