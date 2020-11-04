The first minister said a system of travel fines could be introduced if restrictions on movement are put into law.

Earlier, Nicola Sturgeon told a committee of MSPs that she was considering putting “don’t travel” advice into regulation.

Currently people are being asked not to travel into areas which are at a different Covid alert level than their own and not to travel outside their own local authority area, except in essential circumstances.

At her latest coronavirus briefing, Ms Sturgeon said that no final decision had been taken on legislation, but if put into law then restriction enforcement would most likely follow the fixed penalty framework.