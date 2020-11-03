The rail line between Aberdeen and Dundee has reopened nearly three months after a train crash which left three people dead.

The driver, a conductor and a passenger died when the Aberdeen to Glasgow service derailed near Stonehaven on 12 August after heavy rain.

An interim report said the train hit washed-out rocks and gravel.

Alex Hynes, managing director of Scotland's Railway, said engineers had worked "around the clock" to reopen the line.