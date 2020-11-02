Scotland's first minister says she faces a "dilemma" over whether a national lockdown should be introduced in the coming days.

Nicola Sturgeon said she was seeking "absolute clarity" from the Treasury as to whether financial support was only available while England is locked down.

A new five-level system of measures came into force in Scotland on Monday.

Ms Sturgeon said a decision on whether to go further within days may depend on how long furlough funding is available.