The whole of Scotland could return to the top level of Covid-19 restrictions if people do not follow the latest travel rules, the first minister has warned.

A new five-tier system of measures means different curbs will be in force in different parts of Scotland.

People are being urged not to travel into or out of council areas where there are level three restrictions.

Nicola Sturgeon said if people did not abide by advice, the new regional restrictions model would become "unsustainable".

She said she could not rule out a move back to nationwide measures, and that this could involve level four restrictions - which are close to a full lockdown.