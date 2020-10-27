A business leader in Lanarkshire has voiced fears that his area could become a set of "ghost towns".

Alan Kirkwood was speaking after a leaked document revealed at the highest level of restrictions could be applied to North and South Lanarkshire.

The vice chairman of the Lanarkshire Business Group told BBC Scotland's The Nine: "People aren't going out shopping, if you look up and down the high streets, the older part of our community are not out. They are terrified, they don't want to go up the street in case they bump into somebody and pick something up because that is the message they are getting on a daily basis."

He said he was worried Lanarkshire could become a "ghost town" as the pandemic continues.