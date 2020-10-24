The Scottish Greens believe they are on track to beat Labour at next year's Holyrood election.

Co-leaders Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater are using the party's virtual autumn conference to rally supporters.

The Greens won six seats at the last Scottish Parliament election and they say they could be on course for their best ever result next May.

Ms Slater said: "Maybe we can catch Scottish Labour. The momentum is behind us."

Mr Harvie, meanwhile, outlined a campaign to introduce free bus travel for under-25s.