Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said she is very keen to avoid a similar situation as that between the UK government and Manchester’s local leaders, when Scotland’s tiered coronavirus approach is implemented.

The highest tier of Covid restrictions is expected to be imposed on the English region by Westminster, after talks over financial support broke down.

Greater Manchester's mayor, Andy Burnham had initially refused to go into the higher restrictions tier without further financial support for local businesses from the UK government.

A new tiered strategy for dealing with coronavirus in Scotland is expected to be revealed this week, but Ms Sturgeon has said the decision-making process for lockdown restrictions in local areas will be made by the Scottish government.

Ms Sturgeon said: “The buck for these difficult decisions stops here, with me and the government.”