An aircraft has been towed to safety by a lifeboat after developing engine problems.

The Catalina flying boat had been attempting to take off from Loch Ness when it experienced technical issues.

An RNLI lifeboat was called out at about 17:50 on Saturday and took the aircraft to moor in Urquhart Bay.

The four people on board the flying boat were able to get into the lifeboat and were taken ashore.