Scottish rugby legend Doddie Weir has given an update on his condition of living with motor neurone disease (MND).

The former Scotland and Lions star was speaking to BBC Breakfast ahead of a documentary about Rob Burrow, a fellow former rugby player living with the same condition.

Doddie also spoke of his hope now that MND drug trials have resumed following a pause due to the coronavirus pandemic.

WATCH: Rob Burrow on living with MND - 'It can't sap your spirit'