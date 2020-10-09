Scotland contested their first penalty shootout on Thursday, but coronavirus restrictions meant some revellers were forced to watch through a bar window.

The Scottish national team beat Israel 5-3 on penalties putting them one game away from their first major final since 1998.

Fans watched through a bar window after being forced to leave the pub at 10pm.

New restrictions, which came into force on Friday, have now forced venues in Scotland to stop serving alcohol after 6pm.