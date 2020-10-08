Forgetting Salmond meeting 'beyond belief'

The Tories have claimed that Nicola Sturgeon's version of how she remembers hearing about allegations made against Alex Salmond does not bear scrutiny.

Ms Sturgeon said in written evidence that she forgot about a meeting where she believes she was told about the complaints against her predecessor.

Pressed by Ruth Davidson at first minister's questions, Ms Sturgeon said the meeting had been overshadowed in her memory by a later meeting with Mr Salmond.

MSPs are looking into the government's botched handling of complaints against the former first minister. Mr Salmond successfully had the internal investigation declared unlawful after raising a judicial review action at the Court of Session.