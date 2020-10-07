John Swinney announces cancellation of 2021 National 5 exams
National 5 exams are to be cancelled in Scotland in 2021 and replaced with teacher assessments and coursework.
Education Secretary John Swinney said a full exam diet during the continuing coronavirus pandemic was "too big a risk".
Schools are to remain open but Mr Swinney said it was likely students would still face disruption - meaning an "alternative approach" was needed.
He said National 5 qualifications would be judged on "teacher judgement supported by assessment".