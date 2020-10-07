All pubs and restaurants across central Scotland are to be closed under new measures aimed at tackling a surge in coronavirus cases.

The new rules will apply to licensed premises across the central belt, including Glasgow and Edinburgh.

Pubs and restaurants will be able to open in other parts of Scotland - but they can only serve alcohol outdoors.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced the new restrictions during a statement to the Scottish Parliament.

The new rules, which will be in force from 18:00 on Friday until 25 October, apply to about 3.4 million people, more than 60% of Scotland's population.