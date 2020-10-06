Gas flaring has illuminated the night sky above the Mossmorran petrochemical plant in Fife.

The unplanned flaring began at 03:30 on Sunday.

Environment protection officers say they are frustrated by the frequency of such incidents after receiving more than 380 complaints about the latest one.

The operator of the plant, ExxonMobil, said they would continue to "minimise the flare wherever possible" and apologised to residents living nearby for any inconvenience caused.

Flaring is a safety measure at the plant but local people say it causes noise and light disturbance.