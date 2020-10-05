Soft play owner Craig Meikle voices 'rage' at lack of financial help
The owner of Saltire soft play and football centre in Dalkeith has voiced rage at the lack of financial help from the UK and Scottish governments.
Craig Meikle said: "I feel angry when I wake up in the morning, angry when I go to bed at night and angry every hour in between.
"My wife and I have spent six years building this business up to be a sustainable business. We're not going to get rich from this but our staff would have said they were in a stable secure job."