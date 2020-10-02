BBC Scotland has asked people in Margaret Ferrier's constituency about the MP's decision to travel by train from London to Scotland after testing positive for Covid-19.

The SNP MP for Rutherglen and Hamilton West is under pressure to resign, with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon telling her daily coronavirus briefing that Ms Ferrier had been guilty of the "worst breach imaginable".

Read more: Margaret Ferrier: Covid-positive MP faces calls to quit