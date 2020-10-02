Ian Blackford, the SNP's leader at Westminster, has said MP Margaret Ferrier will have to "consider her position" after it emerged she travelled from London to Scotland after testing positive for coronavirus.

The MP for Rutherglen and Hamilton West has been suspended from the SNP, but the party cannot sack her as an MP.

Speaking to the BBC, Mr Blackford said what she did was "inexcusable" and that she needs to "think very carefully on the actions she has taken".

