Efforts are under way to try to clear a Scottish sea loch of whales ahead of a major military exercise.

Marine animal experts are using boats to guide the northern bottlenose whales from Gare Loch in Argyll, over fears sonar used by warships could distress the animals.

Europe's largest military exercise - Joint Warrior - begins on Saturday and its headquarters will be at Faslane, the naval base next to Gare Loch.