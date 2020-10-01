Nicola Sturgeon has said the Salmond inquiry ‘can call me any time it likes’.

The First Minister was asked about the inquiry at first minister’s questions – a day after MSPs said an inquiry into the Scottish government's handling of complaints against Alex Salmond cannot currently proceed because of "obstruction".

A committee was set up to look into the botched investigation, which the government admitted had been unlawful.

But convener Linda Fabiani said it had been "completely frustrated" by the lack of evidence being handed over.

She said the committee was still awaiting responses from the government, Mr Salmond and SNP chief Peter Murrell.