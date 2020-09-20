Covid-19: Self-isolating fines 'under discussion' in Scotland
Large fines penalising those who fail to self isolate are "under discussion" in Scotland, according to the Scottish health secretary.
Jeane Freeman told Politics Scotland the issue would be "under discussion" this weekend, despite showing some resistance to the idea.
She said the policy risked "punishing" those who faced financial difficulties.
The measure will be introduced in England from 28 September with fines of up to £10,000.