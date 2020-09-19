Curfews on hospitality and greater travel restrictions are likely options as coronavirus cases rise, a leading health expert has said.

Linda Bauld, professor of public health at Edinburgh University, was speaking after the Scottish government warned that decisions on further Covid restrictions would be considered in the days ahead.

Latest figures have confirmed a continuing rise of 350 new cases, with three deaths in the past 24 hours.

Prof Bauld said measures short of a full lockdown could see a "pause" on some parts of life in Scotland in an effort to contain infection while keeping facilities such as schools open.