'If you get a street pill, you have no idea what it is'

The father of a 13-year-old girl who died after she took ecstasy has urged young people not to play Russian roulette with drugs.

Stewart Handling told BBC Scotland he feels like he failed his daughter Grace, who took the Class A drug at a house party in Irvine in June 2018.

Last week Callum Owens, who admitted to police he had given her the pills, was acquitted of killing the schoolgirl.

Mr Handling stressed that if you get a pill on the street or through social media that you have no idea what you are taking.