Award-winning actor Brian Cox has appealed to the first minister to help save the Edinburgh theatre that was "the catalyst" for his career.

He credits his early visits to the King's Theatre for inspiring a stage and screen career spanning 60 years.

The Dundee-born actor has written to Nicola Sturgeon appealing for funding for Capital Theatres, the charity that operates the Festival Theatre and The Studio as well as the King's.

The King's was forced to close in March while working on a £25m "planned, essential redevelopment" to make it a "modernised, more sustainable theatre".