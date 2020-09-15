'We need to try this to stop our MS getting worse'

Two women are taking the chance to go access an intense chemotherapy treatment in Russia which aims to stop the damage caused by MS.

It can be accessed on the NHS, but not everyone fits the criteria for treatment, and Jill McLaren and Michele Murray have opted for a private clinic in Moscow.

Haematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT) is an aggressive procedure that carries risks.

The MS Society Scotland said that while "some people see life-changing results" the treatment was not effective for all types of the disease and those considering it should discuss it carefully with their GP or neurologist.