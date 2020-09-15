What about young children mixing and Halloween?

The first minister has said further advice is being taken on new coronavirus restrictions affecting young children mixing.

In Scotland, the new "Rule of Six" does not include children under 12, but the adults and children must only come from two households.

Nicola Sturgeon said more advice is being presented to the government this week about possible exemptions for younger children mixing out of school.

And National Clinical Director Jason Leitch said discussions had been taking place on what a safe Halloween might look like, but these were dependent on the state of the virus in the weeks ahead.