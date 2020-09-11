The first minister has said the BBC's decision to stop daily live TV broadcasts of the Scottish government's coronavirus briefing was a matter for the corporation and not her.

The BBC will continue to stream the briefings online but will only show them live on TV for major developments.

Nicola Sturgeon said it had "never been more important" to speak directly to the public as Covid cases accelerated.

She said the briefings had been a vital public service to vulnerable groups.