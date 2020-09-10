BBC News

Scotland sets 'rule of six' for people meeting up

The first minister has confirmed that a maximum of six people from two households will become the new limit for people gathering together indoors and outdoors.

Nicola Sturgeon was setting out her latest assessment of lockdown measures - and also confirmed there would be no move to the next major stage of easing restrictions for some time yet.

A limit of six on gatherings has just been adopted in England, Scotland previously had limits of eight people indoors and 15 people outdoors.

