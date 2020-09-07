Restrictions on home visits in the west of Scotland have been expanded to Renfrewshire and East Dunbartonshire after a rise in coronavirus cases.

The move comes the week after measures were re-imposed in Glasgow city, West Dunbartonshire and East Renfrewshire.

The restrictions now apply to more than 1.1 million people living in the five areas.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said acting quickly now could "stem the tide of transmission" in the area.