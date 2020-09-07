A rise in coronavirus cases could see the Scottish government "put the brakes" on further changes to lockdown restrictions, Nicola Sturgeon has said.

A total of 146 new cases of the virus were reported on Monday, with the first minister saying the continued rise must be taken "really seriously".

The restrictions will be reviewed on Thursday, but Ms Sturgeon said it was unlikely Scotland would move to the next phase in her government's route map out of lockdown.

She added that a resurgence of cases could see some restrictions being "re-imposed rather than relaxed".