The strangers who step in when someone dies alone

When people die alone, with no obvious next of kin and no will, who arranges the funeral and sorts out the estate?

Well, in Scotland, such cases are investigated by a small team in the national prosecution service. The Ultimus Haeres Unit, (Latin for last heir), tries to find blood relatives, along with any assets that may be left.

BBC journalist Andrew Picken followed the team as they attempted to piece together the lives of those who died alone, making sure they are laid to rest - even if there is no-one there to mourn them.