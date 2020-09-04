A passenger who was on board the Waverley steamer has described the moment it hit the pier while docking in the Isle of Arran.

Graham McWilliams told BBC Scotland's The Nine how he saw one woman fly past the window when the boat crashed.

Mr McWilliams said that in the aftermath there were people with their heads bandaged and arms in slings.

The coastguard has confirmed that 24 were treated on scene, at the hospital on Arran, or taken by helicopter to hospital on the mainland.

See more