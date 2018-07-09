The 'fix room' minibus set up for injecting drugs

A drug consumption van has taken to the streets of Glasgow - despite warnings it could be breaking the law.

A former drugs worker has modified a minibus into a facility where he says addicts can safely take drugs under supervision.

The UK government said it had no plans to introduce drug consumption rooms. It added that anyone running such a facility would be committing offences under drug laws.

But Peter Krykant has just started taking the van out in the city. He says it is safe but has admitted it does not have the capability to test drugs any potential users may bring to inject.