Rob says his 16-year-old daughter's anorexia has taken a "downward spiral" since lockdown.

His daughter - who we are not naming - was diagnosed with the eating disorder in May last year and before the coronavirus restrictions she had been receiving outpatient treatment in Dundee.

Rob used to make the 50-mile round-trip with her at least once a week but when the pandemic struck in March all the face-to-face support was stopped and moved online.

"The whole change in routine had a huge negative impact on the eating disorder," Rob told BBC Scotland's The Nine programme.