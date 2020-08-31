The steps taken to try and suppress future local coronavirus outbreaks will not necessarily follow the approach taken in Aberdeen, Nicola Sturgeon has said.

Pubs and restaurants were shut for a period in the city during August after a spike in Covid-19 cases linked to nightlife.

According to the first minister, the management of future clusters would depend on the cause and potential spread.

She said a number of small clusters have been reported in the Greater Glasgow and Clyde area, and any connection between cases was being "carefully considered" by health protection teams.