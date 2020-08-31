Coronavirus in Scotland: No 'one-size-fits-all approach' for local outbreaks
The steps taken to try and suppress future local coronavirus outbreaks will not necessarily follow the approach taken in Aberdeen, Nicola Sturgeon has said.
Pubs and restaurants were shut for a period in the city during August after a spike in Covid-19 cases linked to nightlife.
According to the first minister, the management of future clusters would depend on the cause and potential spread.
She said a number of small clusters have been reported in the Greater Glasgow and Clyde area, and any connection between cases was being "carefully considered" by health protection teams.
