A giant oil platform has arrived in Shetland for decommissioning on board one of the world's biggest ships.

The top structure of the Ninian Northern platform was taken to Lerwick by Pioneering Spirit, then transferred to a barge.

The platform top will be broken up at a new heavy duty decommissioning facility, creating a number of jobs.

The platform was installed in 1978 and started producing in 1980, reaching a peak of 90,000 barrels a day.