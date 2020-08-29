RNLI rescue windsurfer miles from land in Firth of Forth

Lifeboat crews have helped rescue a windsurfer stranded miles from land in the Firth of Forth.

The RNLI shared dramatic footage after two boats from Anstruther were dispatched by the UK Coastguard.

The alert was raised by an eagle-eyed resident in Anstruther who spotted something wrong while looking out of the window with a telescope.

The windsurfer could be heard telling the crew the "wind had just dropped" as he crossed the water.

He was taken to the safety of Dunbar harbour, six miles from where he was found and 10 miles from Anstruther.