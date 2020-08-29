A prayer service in Uganda for a mother found dead at her home in Glasgow has been cancelled as the family await more details about her death.

Mercy Baguma's body was found next to her crying baby in their flat in Govan a week ago.

Friends had not heard from her for four days. Her death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious.

Ms Baguma's death has led to calls from campaigners for changes to the way asylum seekers are treated in the UK.

Ms Baguma's father Abdul Nakendo told journalists the family are awaiting post-mortem results and the return of her body from Scotland.