Staff 'shouldn't be intimidated back to the office'

Nicola Sturgeon has cautioned against forcing workers back into offices too soon.

In her latest coronavirus briefing, the first minister said discussions were taking place on a "phased" return to office working, but the judgement so far was that getting everyone back is too high a risk.

It comes as the UK government prepares to launch a campaign to encourage people to go back to their workplaces.

Employers will be asked to reassure staff it is safe to return by highlighting measures taken to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

There have also been concerns raised over economic damage being done to city centres as people stay away from offices.