'There could be no goodbye kisses for my girl'

A mother has been retelling the details of the "heart-wrenching" journey to the police mortuary to see her daughter's body.

It has been 12 years since Moira Jones was abducted, raped and murdered in Glasgow’s Queens Park.

In the BBC Scotland documentary The Dark Shadow of Murder, her mother Beatrice shares the pain the family endured by sharing her own private journals.

The Dark Shadow of Murder will be broadcast on the BBC Scotland channel at 22:00 on 1 September.