The Rest and Be Thankful: Scotland's infamous road
In recent years, the Rest and Be Thankful in Argyll has become infamous for landslips.
The section of road, on the A83 near Arrochar, is a key artery to and from Scotland's west coast.
Since the most recent landslip at the beginning of August, engineers have worked round the clock to reopen the route - but the local tourism industry says it has been badly disrupted.
Aerial footage: Marc Ellison
Editing: Morgan Spence
