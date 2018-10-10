The Rest and Be Thankful: Scotland's infamous road

In recent years, the Rest and Be Thankful in Argyll has become infamous for landslips.

The section of road, on the A83 near Arrochar, is a key artery to and from Scotland's west coast.

Since the most recent landslip at the beginning of August, engineers have worked round the clock to reopen the route - but the local tourism industry says it has been badly disrupted.

Aerial footage: Marc Ellison

Editing: Morgan Spence