'Mistaken identity' friends demand apology from police

'Mistaken identity' friends demand apology after armed police search
Four men are demanding an apology from Police Scotland after being apprehended by armed police in a case of mistaken identity.
Professional footballer Thomas Collins and his friends had guns aimed at them during the incident last Friday.
When they were released without charge, they claim officers told them to "suck it up".
Police Scotland said anyone with concerns about officers' conduct should contact the force.
25 Aug 2020
