Filming resumes on Scottish soap River City

After a five-month hiatus filming has resumed on soap River City.

But how do you film a soap opera during a pandemic?

One way systems, a reduced cast, masks worn by crew members and two-metre distancing at all times are some of the changes being implemented on set.

If all goes to plan, River City will be back on our screens in October, initially for half-hour episodes only. At least one character will get the virus onscreen and the repercussions will be an important storyline.