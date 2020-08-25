High school pupils to wear face coverings

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: High school pupils in Scotland to wear face coverings
Scottish secondary school pupils will have to wear face coverings in corridors, communal areas and school buses from next Monday.
Education Secretary John Swinney said the new guidance would apply to all pupils aged over 12.
He said the guidance would be updated based on new advice from the World Health Organization (WHO).
There will no requirement to wear face coverings in classrooms where social distancing measures are in place.
25 Aug 2020
