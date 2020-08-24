Media player
Coronavirus: Face coverings may be introduced in Scottish high schools
The use of face coverings in corridors and communal areas of secondary schools looks set to be introduced in Scotland.
The government is in the "final stages" of consultations with teachers and councils about having pupils wear face coverings while moving between classes.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said she was acting in response to new guidance from the World Health Organization.
Ministers are also considering whether to make masks mandatory on school transport - but not inside classrooms.
